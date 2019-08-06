Regeneron beats Q2 consensus

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Q2 results: Revenues: $1,933.7M (+20.3%); Net product sales: $1,205.3M (+21.0%); Sanofi collaboration revenue: $349.1M (+46.8%); Bayer collaboration revenue: $289M (+9.9%); Other revenue: $90.3M (-18.6%).
Eylea: $1,875.6M (+13.1%); Libtayo: $40.8M; Arcalyst: $4.2M (-4.5%).
Sanofi-reported sales: Dupixent: $557.3M (+166.4%); Praluent: $73.7M (+0.3%); Kevzara: $58.5M (+142.7%); Zaltrap: $26.6M (-6.3%).
Net Income: $193.1M (-65.0%); EPS: $1.68 (-65.1%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $690M (+10.6%); Non-GAAP EPS: $6.02 (+10.5%).
2019 Guidance: Sanofi collaboration revenue: $500M - 530M from $500M – 535M; CAPEX: $380M - 420M from $410M – 475M.
