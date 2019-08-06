In-park spending boosts SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) reports attendance rose 0.8% in Q2 to 6.5M guests to just miss the consensus estimate of 6.7M guests.

Total revenue per capita rose 2.8% to $62.82 during the quarter. In-park per capita spending was 6.4% higher to $27.57 and admission per capita was up 0.1% to $35.25.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.7% to $149.7M vs. $130.0M consensus.

CEO update: "While we are pleased with our Q2 and first six months results, we have the opportunity to do a lot better. We will continue to refine our pricing and marketing strategies to drive revenue, improve operating efficiencies and increase operating margins and we are confident we will deliver the significantly improved financial results this Company is capable of achieving.

