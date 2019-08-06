Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent successful in late-stage pediatric dermatitis study

A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and development partner Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Dupixent (dupilumab), added to standard-of-care topical corticosteroids, in children aged 6 - 11 years with severe atopic dermatitis met the primary and secondary endpoints.
At week 16, 33% of patients receiving 300 mg of Dupixent every four weeks and 30% of those receiving 100 or 200 mg of Dupixent every two weeks achieved clear or almost clear skin compared to 11% for placebo (p<0.0001 and p=0.0004, respectively).
70% of patients receiving Dupixent every four weeks and 67% of those receiving Dupixent every two weeks achieved 75% or greater skin improvement versus 27% for placebo (p<0.0001 for both).
The rates of adverse events in the Dupixent groups were 65% and 67%, respectively, compared to 73% for placebo.
Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.
Dupixent is currently approved in the U.S. for adults and adolescents with atopic dermatitis or asthma and adults with rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox