Ocwen Q2 loss widens on fair value changes, restructuring costs

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Q2 net loss widens to $89.7M, or 67 cents per share, vs. loss of $29.8M, or 22 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 2019 pretax results include $40.7M of unfavorable interest rate and valuation assumption-driven fair value changes and $10.1M in re-engineering costs.

Servicing segment recorded $59.0M of pretax loss in Q2 as it was negatively affected by portfolio runoff and loan boarding-driven timing delay in default activity; compares with pretax income of $2.09M in the year-ago quarter.

Lending segment had $8.4M of pretax income in Q2, up from $1.40M in the year-ago quarter.

Closed MSR acquisitions with $10.8B of unpaid principal balance to date in 2019.

Delinquencies decreased to 3.7% at June 30, 2019 from 4.7% at March 31, 2019.

Originated forward and reverse mortgage loans with unpaid principal balances of $150.6M and $142.1M, respectively, during the quarter.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

