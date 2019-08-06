Avis Budget -6% after EBITDA miss

Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) falls after adjusted EBITDA for Q2 trails analyst expectations slightly ($175M vs. $178M consensus), although it was up 9% compared to a year ago.

"Our earnings were driven by a continued focus on more profitable rentals as evidenced by our eighth consecutive quarter of increased leisure pricing in the Americas, and our ability to capitalize on a strong residual fleet environment," notes CEO Larry De Shon.

Looking ahead, Avis sees full-year revenue of $9.20B to $9.50B vs. $9.23B consensus and EPS of $3.35 to $4.20 vs. $4.09 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $750M to $850M is expected vs. $814M consensus.

Shares of Avis are down 5.90% premarket to $31.90.

