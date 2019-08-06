Shutterstock reports mixed Q2, weak FY view

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) reports Q2 results that beat bottom-line estimates, missed on the top, and guided weaker revenue for FY19.

Q2 paid downloads were up 3% Y/Y to 46.6M. Revenue per download was up 1% to $3.44.

The image and video collections each expanded by 37% Y/Y to 280M images and 15M clips.

SSTK forecasts weaker-than-expected FY19 revenue growth, citing the focus on Enterprise sales channel strategies in H2.

The FY19 outlook includes revenue of $645-670M (consensus: consensus: $685.5M; was: $685-695M), adjusted EBITDA of $93-107M (consensus: $117.5M; was: $118-123M), and capex of $32M.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.