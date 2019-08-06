Tenneco up 11.5% on earnings beat

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) reports value-add revenue rose 0.7% on a constant currency basis to $1.08B in Q2.

Clean Air division revenue increased 7.9% to $1.83B.

Powertrain revenue was $1.133B for the quarter.

Motorparts revenue advanced 150.8% to $835M.

Ride Performance division revenue up 40.1% to $709M.

EBIT decreased 130 bps to 3.1%.

Q3 Guidance: Revenue: $4.3B to $4.4B; Adjusted EBITDA: $390M to $410M.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: $17.6B to $17.8B; Value-add revenues: $14.6B to $14.8B; Value-add adjusted EBITDA margin: 10.4% to 10.6%; Adjusted EBITDA: $1,515M to $1,565M; Interest expense: ~$335M; Cash taxes: $180M to $200M; Capex: ~$730M.

"In the third quarter, we expect our revenues to outgrow the markets we serve," said Roger Wood, co-CEO, Tenneco. "More importantly, we anticipate higher margins on a year-over-year basis in both divisions supported by operational performance improvements, synergy realization and our continued focus on eliminating waste and cost throughout the business."

TEN +11.5% premarket.

