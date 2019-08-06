BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone

BC Partners, a closely held private equity firm, confirms that Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Alternative Asset management has acquired a passive, minority investment in the company.

Terms weren't disclosed, but the Wall Street Journal reported that BAAM, through its Strategic Capital Group, is investing €500M ($560M) for a 10%-15% stake.

"This investment will provide BC Partners with increased balance sheet capital to further invest in its business and expand its capabilities in line with the needs of the firm's investors," BC Partners said.

Recently, BC Partners started a real estate business and formed a private credit platform to expand on its private equity business.