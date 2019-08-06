Energizer lifts synergy expectations

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) is on watch after sales for the Americas and international businesses in FQ3 trail estimates.

The company reports organic growth of 3.6% during the quarter vs. +2.8% consensus, led by a 4.6% gain for the international business. Management points to favorable pricing and distribution gains.

Gross margin came in at 40.0% of sales vs. 39.4% consensus and 44.8% a year ago. A lower margin rate profile of the acquired businesses, unfavorable movement in foreign currencies and material pricing all contributed to the margin rate decrease.

Synergy update: "We have increased our expected synergy realization to approximately $100 million, which we expect to benefit our bottom line results. Separately, we have line of sight to incremental synergies above this amount, which will allow us to invest in these businesses to drive growth and profitability over the long-term."

Looking ahead, Energizer expects full-year revenue of $2.48B to $2.50B vs. $2.52B to $2.57B prior view and $2.53B consensus. EPS of $2.90 to $3.00 is anticipated vs. $2.93 consensus.

Shares of Energizer are up 1.00% in premarket trading to $39.50 (light volume).

