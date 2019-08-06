Care.com reports weak outlook; founder stepping aside

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) reports Q2 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue.

Total members grew 15% Y/Y to 34.1M and total families were up 17% to 19.8M.

CEO shift: Founder Sheila Lirio Marcelo says CRCM will start searching for a new CEO. Once her replacement is found, Marcelo will step into the role of Executive Chairwoman.

The downside Q3 view has revenue of $52-52.5M (consensus: $56.27M) and a $0.10 loss per share (consensus: $0.12).

Downside FY19 guidance has revenue of $206.5-208M (consensus: $218.75M) and EPS of $0.49-0.52 (consensus: $0.56).

Earnings call starts at 8 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.