GreenSky -17% after Q2 misses; starts reviewing options (updated)

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) falls 17% in premarket trading after Q2 EPS of 19 cents falls short of the 24-cent average analyst estimate and increased from 9 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $52.9M increased from $51.9M a year ago; falls short of the consensus of $61.7M.

"With the short interest on GSKY at 47.5% of its float per Bloomberg, we believe these results will provide fuel for the stock’s significant bearish following," writes BTIG analyst Mark Palmer.

The fintech also starts a process to explore, review, and evaluate a range of potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

"In light of the complexity of the company's operating model, we do not believe that the company's current market value is reflective of the company's strong record of cash flow generation and intrinsic value," says Chairman and CEO David Zalik.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin of 38% falls from 49%.

Q2 transaction volume of $1.58B rose 20% Y/Y.

Loan servicing portfolio of $8.19B increased 31% Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

