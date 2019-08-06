GreenSky -3.7% after Q2 misses; starts reviewing options

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) falls 3.7% in premarket trading after Q2 EPS of 19 cents falls short of the 24-cent average analyst estimate and increased from 9 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The fintech also starts a process to explore, review, and evaluate a range of potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

"In light of the complexity of the company's operating model, we do not believe that the company's current market value is reflective of the company's strong record of cash flow generation and intrinsic value," says Chairman and CEO David Zalik.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $52.9M increased from $51.9M a year ago; adjusted EBITDA margin of 38% falls from 49%.

Q2 transaction volume of $1.58B rose 20% Y/Y.

Loan servicing portfolio of $8.19B increased 31% Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

