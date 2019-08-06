Mosaic cites 'unprecedented North American' spring weather' for Q2 miss

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) -4.6% pre-market after posting a wide miss on Q2 earnings and cutting its full-year earnings forecast for the second time.

"We've experienced a North American spring season that was wetter and later than any in recorded history," President and CEO Joc O'Rourke says, adding that weakness in the phosphates market hurt Q2 results.

MOS says Q2 potash sales volumes fell 8.3% to 2.2M metric tons from 2.4M mt in the year-ago quarter and phosphate sales volumes slipped 4.3% Y/Y to 2.2M mt, but Mosaic Fertilizantes sales volumes increased 16.6% to 2.1M mt.

Net sales in the potash segment rose 5.2% Y/Y to $599M from $569M a year ago, driven by higher average sales prices partially offset by lower volumes, phosphate net sales fell 16.6% to $917M from $1.1B last year, driven by both lower sales prices and lower volumes due to weather and logistics related challenges in North America, and Mosaic Fertilizantes net sales climbed 16.8% to $833M from $713M in the prior-year quarter.

MOS cuts its full-year earnings guidance, now seeing EPS of $1.10-$1.50 vs. $1.50-$2.00 previously and below $1.56 analyst consensus estimate, and forecasts full-year adjusted EBITDA of $1.8B-$2B, reflecting the impact of lower than expected H1 sales volumes and a slower recovery of phosphate margins.

"Moving forward, strong price increases in grains together with depleted soil nutrients in North America are expected to drive fertilizer applications significantly higher this fall," O'Rourke says.