Blue Apron -2% after sales miss

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) reports a 34% drop in revenue in Q2 as the company deliberately reduced marketing spend while focusing on marketing efficiency and targeting high affinity consumers. Total customer count fell 18% Q/Q to 449K.

Cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenue improved 470 bps Y/Y to 64.7%. Marketing expenses were 8.2% of sales vs. 19.3% a year ago.

Blue Apron churned up adjusted EBITDA of $22M vs. -17.5M a year ago.

"We need to prove we can grow our customer base and revenue through both better execution and new initiatives that enable our core business to reach its full potential," notes CEO Linda Findley Kozlowski.

Shares of Blue Apron are down 1.66% premarket to $7.70.

