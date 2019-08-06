ADM and Marfrig to partner on veggie burger

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) and Marfrig Global Foods (OTCPK:MRRTY, OTC:MRRTF) work out a deal to produce and market vegetable protein products in Brazil.

ADM is tasked with supplying the main raw material used in the development of the plant-based products, while Marfrig will handle production, distribution and selling the plant-based meat to restaurants and retailers.

"Together, Marfrig and ADM will produce a 100% vegetable burger with a meat-like flavor and texture. We want to give consumers the power of choice. It’s up to them," notes Marfrig CEO Eduardo Miron.