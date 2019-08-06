FIS issues Q3, Q4 guidance including Worldpay operations

After recently completing its acquisition of Worldpay (NYSE:WP), Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) sees consolidated Q3 revenue of $2.78B-$2.80B and adjusted EPS, excluding all depreciation and amortization, of $1.69-$1.72.

Sees Q4 revenue of $3.29B-$3.33B and adjusted EPS, excluding all D&A, of $1.80-$1.84.

Q2 adjusted combined revenue of $3.19B increased 2% Y/Y.

Q2 adjusted combined EBITDA of $1.33B rose 10% from a year ago; EBITDA margin of 41.8% improved from 38.9%.

FIS Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.78 matches the consensus estimate and increased from $1.63 in the year-ago quarter; revenue of $2.11B was flat Y/Y.

Worldpay Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.24 rose from $1.04 in the year-ago quarter; revenue of $1.07B increased 7% Y/Y.

