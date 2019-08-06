Chesapeake Energy says Q2 oil production hit quarterly record

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) +5.7% pre-market after reporting a larger than forecast Q2 loss but a 5% revenue increase to $2.37B, well above analyst estimates.

On an unadjusted basis, CHK swung to net income of $75M, or $0.05/share, from a loss of $272M, or $0.30/share, in the year-ago quarter.

CHK says Q2 production fell 6.4% Y/Y to 496K boe/day, consisting of 122K bbl/day of oil - the highest quarterly oil production in the company's history and a 36% Y/Y increase (10% adjusted for asset purchases and sales) - 2.03B cf/day of natural gas and 35K bbl/day of natural gas liquids; oil production comprised 25% of the total production mix, also a company record.

Despite lower average prices for oil, natural gas and NGL sold, CHK says its cash margins increased significantly in Q2 compared to the year-ago quarter, primarily due to the higher oil production mix.

CHK expects oil production will increase H2 as ~170 oil wells are planned to be placed to sales, up 50% over H1, and it raises the midpoint of its full-year oil production guidance by ~250K bbl/day while reducing full-year guidance for GP&T and production expenses.