International Flavors & Fragrances falls after outlook cut for 2019

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is down 9.6 % in pre-market as the company lowered 2019 guidance and expects adjusted EPS of $4.85 - $5.05 on revenue of $5.15B - $5.25B, down from its previous guidance of $4.90 - $5.10 and sales of $5.2B - $5.3B

The company said that it is investigating "improper payments" made by Frutarom; during the integration of Frutarom, IFF was made aware of allegations that "two Frutarom businesses operating principally in Russia and Ukraine made improper payments to representatives of a number of customers.

Q2 net sales increased 40% Y/Y to $1.3B, including the contribution of sales related to Frutarom; On a combined basis, currency neutral sales increased 1%.

Gross margin declined ~100bps to 42.3%, while operating margin was down ~130bps to 15.5%

