Aramark Holdings beats Q3 estimates

Aramark Holdings (NYSE:ARMK) reports adjusted sales growth of 5.8% in Q3.

Legacy Business Sales grew 3.7% to $4.01B, driven by new business wins and base business growth across the segments.

Revenue break-up: FSS United States : $2.41B (-3.5%); FSS International: $950M (+2.2%); Uniform & Career Apparel: $647M (+19.7%).

Adjusted operating margin rate +10 bps to 5.9%.

The Board approved a share repurchase program of up to $200M, through July 2022.

FY2019 Guidance: Legacy business revenue: ~+3%; Adjusted EPS: $2.20 to $2.30; Free cash flow: $500M.

Previously: Aramark EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 6)