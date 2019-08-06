Allergan beats Q2 consensus; revenue guidance raised

Allergan (AGN) Q2 results: Revenues: $4,090.1M (-0.8%); US Specialized Therapeutics: $1,785.1M (-2.3%); US General Medicine: $1,455.7M (+10.3%); International: $847.7M (-10.7%).

Key Product Sales: Botox: $974M (+4.2%); Juvederm Collection: $329.3M (+11.3%); Restasis: $322.8M (-3.4%); Lo Loestrin: $145.5M (+13.8%); Vraylar: $196.1M (+71.7%); Linzess/Constella: $200.8M (+1.3%); Lumigan/Ganfort: $152.5M (-12.1%); Bystolic/Byvalson: $51M (+1.5%); Alphagan/Combigan: $132.5M (-7.1%); Viibryd/Fetzima: $110.5M (+25.1%); Ozurdex: $110.9M (+16.1%).

Net Loss: ($1,759M); Loss Per Share: ($5.37); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,442.3M (-4.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: $4.38 (-0.9%); CF Ops: $2,644.3M (-2.0%).

2019 Guidance: GAAP Revenue: ~$15.425B - $15.625B from ~$15.125B - $15.425B; Non-GAAP Revenue: ~$15.4B - $15.6B from ~$15.1B - $15.4B; GAAP EPS: >($12.03) from >($5.70); non-GAAP EPS: >$16.55 (unch); CF Ops: $5B - $5.5B (unch).

