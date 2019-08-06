More on Danaos Q2 results

Aug. 06, 2019 8:22 AM ETDACBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Danaos DAC reported Q2 revenue of $112.32M (-1% Y/Y).
  • Q2 Adj. EBITDA margin declined 167 bps to 67.3%.
  • Q2 expenses: Vessel operating $27.3M (+2.2% Y/Y), G&A $6.5M (+12.1% Y/Y) and Voyage of $2.7M (-15.6% Y/Y).
  • The average daily operating cost/vessel for vessels on time charter was $5,761/day.
  • Company’s vessel utilization for the quarter was 98.2%, with an average of 55 containerships and an average gross daily charter rate of $22,586.
  • Total contracted operating revenues were $1.5B as of June 30, 2019, with chatters extending to 2028 and average duration of 4.5 years.
  • The effect of 1:14 reverse stock split on May 2, 2019, which cured the previously announced NYSE deficiency caused by stock trading below $1.
  • Debt outstanding, gross of deferred finance costs, was $1.47B compared to $2.3B Y/Y.
