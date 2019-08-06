More on Mueller Water Products Q3 mixed results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) reported Q3 net sales growth of 9.6% Y/Y to $274.3M, and +4.6% Y/Y organic sales, reflecting benefits from higher pricing and shipment volumes.

Sales by segments: Infrastructure $250.2M (+11.6% Y/Y) and Technologies $24.1M (-7.7% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin improved by 566 bps to 35.4%; operating margin improved by 498 bps to 17.2%; and Adj. operating margin improved slightly by 5 bps to 19%.

Adj. EBITDA was $65.4M (+13% Y/Y) and margin expanded by 70 bps to 23.8%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $17.8M, compared to $70.1M a year ago.

FY19 Outlook: Sales growth of 7% to 9%; Adj. EBITDA growth of 12% to 15%; Depreciation & amortization ~$53M; SG&A $34M to $35M; Net interest expense ~$21M; tax rate 23% to 25%; and Capex ~80M.

