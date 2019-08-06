Caesars integration looms large over Eldorado earnings
Aug. 06, 2019 8:32 AM ETERIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) is on watch after missing estimates with its Q2 report.
- Revenue was down across geographic segments during teh quarter, led by a 12.3% for the West Region and 10.3% drop for the South Region.
- Adjusted EBITDA was up 2.2% during the quarter to account for a quarterly record of 28.0% of revenue.
- Eldorado ended the quarter with $3.0B of outstanding debt.
- Caesars update: "We expect that our history of completing value-enhancing acquisitions and experience in unlocking value at acquired properties will serve us well as we move forward with the planned acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corporation. When completed, this proposed transaction will represent the culmination of more than five years of execution on our strategic growth plan to expand our platform and geographic diversification through accretive transactions that have significantly increased our free cash flow. Inclusive of identified cost and revenue synergies of $500 million that we expect to realize in the first year following closing, the proposed transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to our free cash flow. In addition, we believe that there are opportunities to generate synergy upside from the acquired assets and our legacy portfolio that will enable us to reduce leverage following completion of the transaction."
- Previously: Eldorado Resorts EPS misses by $0.23, misses on revenue (Aug. 6)