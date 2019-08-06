Plug Power +7.5% on Q2 beat, reiterating guidance

Net loss of ($0.08) per diluted share vs. a net loss of ($0.12) in the same quarter a year ago.

The company deployed over 2,000 GenDrive units, up approximately 70% Y/Y, and reported gross billings of $58.6M, up 50% Y/Y.

At a quarterly gross billing run rate of about $60M, the firm is break-even at its current cost structure.

Plug Power reiterated full year 2019 gross billing guidance of $235M-$245M and expects positive adjusted EBITDA for FY2019 (when excluding non-cash charges for customer warrant charges).

PLUG +7.5% premarket

Q2 results