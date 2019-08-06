JPMorgan seen getting top role in WeWork IPO - Bloomberg

Years of working with WeWork (VWORK) appear to be paying off for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), which is expected to secure the lead for WeWork's initial public offering, a role that will bring in some hefty fees for the bank, Bloomberg reports.

Jamie Dimon's bank is also helping Adam Neumann's WeWork line up a $6B package of debt financing, which hinges on the IPO raising at least $3B.

JPMorgan has indicated it will contribute $800M of the loans.

The debt component of the financing can pose challenges if the IPO flops; however, if it succeeds, JPMorgan can generate handsome profits over the long-term, said EquityZen analyst Adam Augusiak-Boro.

The bank bought a stake in WeWork five years ago and provided more financing than any other lender to the shared office space provider.

JPMorgan also helped out when Neumann wanted to use his stock to borrow money and issued $40M in mortgages when he wanted to add to his luxury homes.

