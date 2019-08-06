Moleculin up 8% premarket on encouraging WP1066 data

Nano cap Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) is up 8% premarket on modest volume in response to the results from an investigator-initiated study of WP1066, combined with radiation therapy, in brain tumor animal models. The data will be presented next week at the Inaugural Conference on Brain Metastases in New York City.

Lead investigator Dr. Amy Heimberger found that immune-competent mice treated with WP1066 + radiation developed an immunological memory that prevented regrowth of tumor cells after being reintroduced which led to increased survival. Mice with compromised immune systems failed to show this effect.