Semafo lowers Mana mine production guidance following pit wall collapse

Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) reported a pit wall failure at the Wona pit of its Mana mine, in Burkina Faso, hence the company revised production guidance for the mine to between 130,000 oz - 140,000 oz, compared to prior target of ~170,000 oz and 190,000 oz.

The company expects to suspend the processing of ore at Mana between mid-August and the end of October.

However, there is no change to Mana AISC guidance

Boungou mine guidance remains unchanged at between 220,000 and 240,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of between $470 and $510 per ounce.