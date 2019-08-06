Melco Resorts & Entertainment increases presence in Japan

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is starting to make moves in Japan as the casino operator looks to build brand recognition ahead of the awarding of casino development licenses.

The company has partnered Manchester City to become the football club's official partner in Japan and has a relationship with City Japanese sister club Yokohama F. Marinos.

Looking down the road, Melco is said to be interested in developing a casino on the artificial island of Yumeshima near Osaka.