Jones Lang LaSalle Q2 fee revenue growth driven by leasing

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.94 beats the consensus estimate of $2.33 and increased from $2.26 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $226.7M rose from $193.6M a year ago.

Q2 revenue before reimbursements climbed to $2.35B from $2.16B in Q2 2018; fee revenue improved to $1.63B from $1.49B.

Leasing led consolidated fee revenue growth in the Real Estate Services lines with notable contributions from Project & Development Services and Property & Facility Management.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Jones Lang Lasalle EPS beats by $0.61, beats on revenue before reimbursements (Aug. 6)