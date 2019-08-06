Ford +2% after Morgan Stanley upgrade

Morgan Stanley lifts Ford (NYSE:F) to an Overweight rating after having the automaker slotted at Equal-weight.
"We view the reset of FY19 expectations following 2Q results and a 3-month low in the shares as a buying opportunity," updates the MS analyst team.
The firm sees Ford's restructuring efforts as a positive and points to strategic actions like the Volkswagen partnership and EV commitment. Ford is also seen benefiting from a new product mix with new utilities and the updated F-150. Morgan Stanley's price target of $12 on Ford is above the average sell-side PT of $10.73.
Shares of Ford are up 1.84% premarket to $9.40.
