Icahn Enterprises Q2 hurt by fall in Tenneco stock value

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Q2 loss from continuing operations of $2.37 per depositary unit contrasts with income of 81 cents from continuing operations in Q2 2018.

Q2 2019 loss was driven primarily by a decline in the market value of shares of Tenneco common stock that Icahn Enterprises received last year in connection with the sale of its Federal-Mogul LLC subsidiary to Tenneco.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was -$258M vs. $335M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net sales of $2.59B slipped from $2.82B a year ago.

Q2 expenses of $2.76B fell from $3.03B a year earlier.

Indicative net asset value of $8.26B at June 30, 2019 rose from $8.15B at March 31, 2019.

