UBS cautious on Anheuser-Busch InBev

UBS lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) to a Neutral rating from Buy.

While the firm believes that AB InBev is on track to deliver organic sales growth towards the upper end of European Staples, profit growth is anticipated to slow sequentially given the phasing of costs and lack of incremental cost synergies.

"We see no upside to consensus estimates. With the shares having already re-rated to a Staples average multiple, we now view valuation as fair rather than attractive," reads the UBS note.

The sell-side scorecard on BUD show 6 Buy-equivalent ratings, 3 Hold-equivalent ratings and 2 Sell-equivalent ratings.