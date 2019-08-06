Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) +1.2% pre-market after beating Q2 earnings and revenue expectations and reaffirming its full-year earnings guidance.

DUK says its Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment recognized Q2 income of $809M, up 14% from adjusted income of $711M in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher base rates and rider revenues.

Q2 income from its Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit totaled $40M, 43% higher than the $28M recorded a year ago, and income from the Commercial Renewables segment more than doubled to $86M from $38M in the year-ago quarter.

DUK reaffirms FY 2019 EPS guidance of $4.80-$5.20, in-line with $4.91 analyst consensus estimate, and maintains its long-term earnings growth target of 4%-6%.