Fifth Third Bancorp increases its minimum wage to $18/hour

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will raise its minimum wage to $18 per hour for ~4,900 employees beginning Oct. 28.
That comes after the bank in January 2018 boosted its minimum wage to $15 per hour from $12; that raise contributed to a 16% Y/Y reduction in employee turnover in 2018 in those jobs affected by the minimum wage, the bank said.
The new $18 minimum hourly wage will primarily benefit employees in retail branches and operations support functions such as customer contact centers.
The increase won't apply to employees working on a commissioned basis, whose earnings are typically above the new minimum wage.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox