Karyopharm up 3% premarket on continued advancement of selinexor

Karyopharm (NASDAQ:KPTI) Q2 results: License and other revenue: $9.5M (-52%). Net loss: ($43.4M), loss/share: ($0.71).

Key future milestones: Topline data from Phase 3 BOSTON study of selinexor in multiple myeloma expected by year-end/early 2020.

Marketing applications in U.S. and Europe to be filed in Q4/Q1 2020 for selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Topline data from the Phase 3 SEAL study of selinexor in solid tumors expected in 2020.

Completion of enrollment in Phase 3 SIENDO trial of selinexor as maintenance therapy in endometrial cancer expected in 2020.