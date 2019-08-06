Oppenheimer a long-term bull on Wayfair

Oppenheimer updates on Outperform-rated Wayfair (NYSE:W) after meeting with management yesterday.

"In our view, W continues to smartly build out its distribution infrastructure both in the US and abroad so as to widen its competitive moat vs. others in the home sector," writes analyst Brian Nagel.

"Overall, we walked away from our event encouraged with the vision of Wayfair and incrementally convicted in our longer term, positive call on shares," he adds.