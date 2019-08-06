Cars.com lowered after earnings disappointment

Citi maintains a Buy rating on Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) but lowers the target from $27 to $19 after yesterday's earnings report missed estimates, cut the outlook, and ended the strategic review.

The firm says the quarter was disappointing, but CARS continues to see traffic growth and dealer trend improvements, which will eventually return the company to growth.

More action: BTIG downgrades CARS from Buy to Neutral, saying it's clear every effort was made to close a deal. With the potential for a worsening macro environment, a deal might not happen within the rating time horizon.

Cars.com has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.