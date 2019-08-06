AG Mortgage sees lowering dividend in Q3

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) expects to trim its quarterly dividend to 45 cents per share in Q3 from its current 50-cent dividend, subject to any changes in its outlook at that time.

Q2 core EPS of 36 cents fell from 45 cents in Q1.

Decrease in core earning reflects flattening of the yield curve and a change in prepayment expectations.

2.9% economic return on equity for the quarter, 11.6% annualized.

Undepreciated book value per share of $17.57 at June 30, 2019 compares with $17.56 at March 31, 2019.

"While our core earnings during the quarter were less than our $0.50 dividend, that shortfall was made up by an increase in the value of our credit investments," said CEO David Roberts.

Conference call at 9:30 AM.

