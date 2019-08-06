Edgewell Personal Care on watch after organic sales fall slightly

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) dips in early trading after organic sales fell 0.3% in Q2 vs. +0.7% consensus estimate. The wet shave business saw a comparable sales drop of 1.7%.

Edgewell expects full-year sales to be down at a low single digit rate and EPS of $3.40 to $3.50 vs. $3.45 consensus.

The company also announces that it will hold on to the feminine care business after conducting a strategic review.

EPC -0.21% premarket to $28.90.

Previously: Edgewell EPS beats by $0.16, misses on revenue (Aug. 6)