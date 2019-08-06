Discovery +2.8% as adjusted profits beat in Q2

Aug. 06, 2019 9:29 AM ETDiscovery, Inc. (DISCA)DISCABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is up 2.8% premarket after its Q2 adjusted profits topped expectations, and the company guided to ad growth on its conference call.
  • Revenues came in as expected, up 1.4% to $2.89B, as did GAAP profits. Adjusted OIBDA was $1.28B.
  • Net income rose to $947M from $216M, thanks not only to growth in operating results but a one-time noncash tax benefit ($455M, resulting from a number of internal restructuring activities).
  • Revenue breakout: U.S. distribution, $688M; U.S. advertising, $1.15B; International distribution, $518M; International advertising, $466M.
  • Cash from operations was $674M; free cash flow was $596M.
  • For Q3, it expects U.S. advertising to grow 3-5% and international advertising to grow at least in the high single digits. U.S. affiliate revenues are expected to grow 5% with international affiliate revenues up mid single digits.
  • For the full year, it's sticking with expectations for U.S. affiliate growth in the mid single digits.
  Press release
