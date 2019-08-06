Centennial Resource rise on higher 2019 guidance

Centennial Resource (CDEV +4% ) says that better than expected individual well results coupled with increased efficiencies resulted in raising 2019 production targets, while reducing rig guidance from 6 to 5 and maintaining initial capital expenditure guidance

Increased 2019 oil growth target from 12% to 18% and total company production growth target from 8% to 17%; additionally, lowered unit cost guidance

Q2 average daily crude oil production increased 38% to 43,105 bbls/day, average total equivalent production increased 32% to 76,122 Boe/day.

Sales increased 12% to $244M on higher production, however, witnessed lower realized prices with oil prices down 11% to $54.63/bbl, natural gas price of $0.81, -55% and NGL price decline 39% to $16.24.

Previously: Centennial Resource EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 5)