Stormy times for Macau casino sector

Macau casino stocks gain after some cooling off of the trade tension between the U.S. and China.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is up 3.68% , while Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) are all posting gains of around 1.50% .

Something to watch in the Macau sector besides the trade turmoil is the impact of Tropical Storm Wipha. Nomura Instinet says gross gaming revenue for the first four days of the month was down ~5% from the average in July due in part to the storm.

Nomura's look ahead: "We estimate GGR for the month should settle around MOP25-26bn. The ~0-5% YoY decline we estimate for August is roughly consistent with July’s -3.5% YoY change. However, we expect positive GGR growth to resume in September, given much easier one-year growth comps."