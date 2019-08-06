More on Ciner Resources Q2 results

Ciner Resources (CINR) Q2 sales increased 18.1% Y/Y to $129.8M on higher soda ash volume, as well as favorable domestic and international pricing

Soda ash volume sold increased 16.1% to 0.679M short tons, production increased 16.6% to 0.675M

Average sales price increased 1.8% to $191.30/short tons

Net income of $23.8M decreased 31% as Q2 2018 included a litigation settlement of $27.5M; adjusted EBITDA of $32.8M decreased 23.5%.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $22.4M was up 12.6%, with distributable cash flow of $13.9M down 29.1%

Previously: Ciner Resources reports Q2 results (Aug. 5)