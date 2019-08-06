KLAC targets raised on logic/foundry strength

KeyBanc reiterates its Overweight rating on KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) and raises the target from $149 to $152 after yesterday's earnings report.

Analyst Weston Twigg says KLAC is "very well-positioned" for tailwinds from the strong logic/foundry spending environment.

Twigg says KLAC is still one of the best semi equipment plays of the year and sees the September 17 investor event as an upcoming catalyst.

More action: Deutsche Bank's Sidney Ho maintains a Hold rating but increases the target from $120 to $133.

Ho notes that the logic/foundry exposure offset the weak memory market and expects that strength to continue into H2.

Deutsche stays on the sidelines due to KLAC's Huawei ties, which slowed growth in the specialty semi business.