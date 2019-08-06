Shake Shack runs to new high after earnings

Price target revisions are pouring in from Wall Street after Shake Shack (SHAK +5.4% ) topped Q2 comparable sales estimates and explained in depth during the earnings call (transcript) the impact on margins of the Grubhub delivery partnership.

The general vibe from analysts is that Shake Shack's unit growth will counterbalance some of the margin headwinds from delivery and labor costs.

New PTs: Wedbush to $75 from $70, JPMorgan to $69 from $58, SunTrust to $86 from $70, Jefferies to $68 from $55.

Shake Shack printed a new 52-week high of $77.98 earlier in today's session.