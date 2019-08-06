Stocks try to bounce back from yesterday's beatdown

Stock indexes recoup some of their losses in the early going after China's central bank signaled it would not let the yuan fall much further, easing some tensions about the use of currency as a weapon in the U.S.-China trade war; S&P +0.7% , Dow +0.8% , Nasdaq +1% .

China fixed the yuan at a modestly higher level than the key 7 yuan-to-the-dollar and said it would commit to keeping the yuan stable, which came after the U.S. Treasury Department labeled the country a currency manipulator after the close yesterday.

U.S. Treasury yields have stabilized too, pushing the two-year and 10-year yields up 2 bps each to 1.60% and 1.76%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 97.75.

European bourses trade higher, with France's CAC +0.8% , Germany's DAX +0.4% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1 %; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.7% , China's Shanghai Composite -1.6% .

In the U.S., the trade-sensitive information technology ( +1.6% ) and industrials ( +1.3% ) sectors are leading the early rebound effort, while the materials sector ( -0.1% ) is the only group opening lower.

WTI crude +0.6% to $55.01/bbl.

Still ahead: Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey