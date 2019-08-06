US Foods reaffirmed FY2019 outlook
Aug. 06, 2019 9:52 AM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)USFDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- US Foods (USFD +5%) reports total case volume rose 1.7% and independent restaurant case volume increased 4.8% in Q2.
- Adjusted gross margin rate flat at 17.9%
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.7% to $320M.
- FY2019 Guidance: Total case volume: +1% to +2%; Adjusted EBITDA: at least 5% growth; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $2.15 to $2.25; Capital expenditures: $260M to $270M; Interest expense: $170M to $175M; D&A: $340M to $350M; Adjusted tax rate: 25% to 26%.
