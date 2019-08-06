US Foods reaffirmed FY2019 outlook

Aug. 06, 2019 9:52 AM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)USFDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • US Foods (USFD +5%) reports total case volume rose 1.7% and independent restaurant case volume increased 4.8% in Q2.
  • Adjusted gross margin rate flat at 17.9%
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.7% to $320M.
  • FY2019 Guidance: Total case volume: +1% to +2%; Adjusted EBITDA: at least 5% growth; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $2.15 to $2.25; Capital expenditures: $260M to $270M; Interest expense: $170M to $175M; D&A: $340M to $350M; Adjusted tax rate: 25% to 26%.
  • Previously: US Foods EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 6)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.