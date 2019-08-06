TerrAscend to acquire Pennsylvania cannabis producer

Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF -1.7% ) announces that portfolio company TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX:TRSSF -0.2% ) has agreed to acquire Ilera Healthcare, a Pennsylvania-based vertically integrated cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, for $125M - 225M in cash and stock.

Under the terms of the deal, TerrAscend will pay $25M in cash plus $25M in voting shares at closing plus up to $175M upon the achievement of certain revenue and profitability targets. The transaction should close in Q4.

Ilera's current annual revenue run-rate is over $43M.