TerrAscend to acquire Pennsylvania cannabis producer

  • Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF -1.7%) announces that portfolio company TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX:TRSSF -0.2%) has agreed to acquire Ilera Healthcare, a Pennsylvania-based vertically integrated cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, for $125M - 225M in cash and stock.
  • Under the terms of the deal, TerrAscend will pay $25M in cash plus $25M in voting shares at closing plus up to $175M upon the achievement of certain revenue and profitability targets. The transaction should close in Q4.
  • Ilera's current annual revenue run-rate is over $43M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.