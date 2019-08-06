More on Kennametal's Q4 results; provides FY20 outlook

Kennametal (KMT +1% ) reported Q4 revenue of $603.95M, a decline of 6.5% Y/Y, driven by 4% unfavourable currency exchange impact, 2% organic decline and a 1% decrease due to fewer business days.

Sales by segments: Industrial $317.98M (-8.9% Y/Y); Widia $48.9M (-8% Y/Y); and Infrastructure $237.04M (-2.7% Y/Y).

Q4 Adj. Gross margin declined by 40 bps to 35.6%; Operating margin declined by 40 bps to 14.1%; and adj. operating margin expanded by 40 bp s to 15.8%.

Adj. EBITDA margin expanded by 130 bps to 21%.

Adj. operating margin by segments: Industrial 18.3% up by 40 bps ; Widia 1.8% down by 150 bps ; and Infrastructure 15.5% up by 80 bps .

Free operating cash flow YTD was $99.42M, compared to $120.66M a year ago.

Company says current market conditions may affect timing of FY21 targets; FY21 structural cost-out actions on track.

FY20 Outlook: Organic sales growth of -2% to +2%; Adj. EPS $2.80 to $3.20; Capex $240M to $260M; and Free operating cash flow $75M to $100M.

